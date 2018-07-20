Corpus Christi (kIIi news) — A $10,000 grant is going to take a bite out of some big problems on Gator Lake.

The South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center was awarded a conservation grant that will help the nonprofit be able to remove salt cedar and many other invasive plant species. The goal is to increase the lake capacity to help ensure it remains a great place for birds and other wildlife who call the place home.

"For us it's great being a nonprofit. We are looking for any funds to help us improve our site and make it more inviting, not just for the birds but for our guests as well," said Michael Womack, executive director of the South Texas Botanical Gardens.

The grant was made possible through the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department after the winners of the Great Texas Birding Classic chose a number of lucky projects around the state to receive anywhere from $2,700 up to the $10,000 that the Gator Lake project reeled in.

