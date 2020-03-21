CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 182-acre South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center remains open for visitors from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, at 8545 S. Staples.

With limitations on its indoor spaces, and safety precautions in line with COVID-19 recommendations and restrictions, they remain open.

“Safety of visitors, volunteers and staff remains a top priority during COVID- 19,” emphasized Executive Director Dr. Michael Womack.

“Fortunately, our unique outdoor park—both floral gardens plus trails and wetlands—provides ample area for social-distancing, plus a calming atmosphere to manage stress in the natural environment with lots of sunshine, fresh air, and space,” he added.

The venue will closely monitor recommendations from public health and municipal/county officials.

"For daily operations, the Botanical Gardens is disinfecting common areas more frequently; temporarily suspending all indoor classes; closing the indoor Reptile Room, and limiting numbers of people in the Orchid Conservatory," stated officials.

"Guests may visit the outdoor Butterfly House, Iguana House, and new Tortoise enclosure, with social distancing modifications. Visitors are being asked to follow CDC recommendations for personal practices, and remain at least six feet from other guests," added South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center.

The facility wants to inform visitors that anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, having interacted with someone infected, or traveled from a high-risk country in the last 14 days, should plan their STBGNC visit another time.

Any changes in operations will be shared via their website, www.stxbot.org, and Facebook, Instagram platforms.

However, the Gardens and Nature Center had to cancel two major April events and fundraisers—the popular BIG BLOOM Plant Sale that was set for April 4.

Also, Corpus Christi’s 5-day BIRDIEST FESTIVAL in AMERICA was set for April 22 through the 26th.

Womack estimates these cancellations mean a loss of around $70,000 to the venue, and lots of enjoyment for the community.

General admission is $9 for adults, $7 for ages 60+/active military/ college, $5 for children 3 to 2 years of age, members and children under 3 are free.

For more information call 361-852-2100.

