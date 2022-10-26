South Texas Botanical Gardens displays new eco-friendly Christmas tree

The tree will consist of 4,000 green bottles.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The South Texas Botanical Gardens is in the process of welcoming it's newest addition.

The "Eco-Christmas Tree" is a piece by environmentalist artist Sheila Rogers. The goal is to teach people about conservation and recycling, while also bringing the Plumeria Garden exhibit to life.

"We thought this could be a great way to show conservation in a different format, using a wonderful local artist to create a beautiful piece of art that we could use for years and years during this holiday celebration," said Michael Womack, Executive Director of the South Texas Botanical Gardens.

The tree will consist of 4,000 green bottles and Rogers still needs about a thousand more.

If residents have any green bottles laying around, they are encouraged to donate them to the botanical gardens.

