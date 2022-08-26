South Texas colleges take increased caution as the threat of monkeypox rises

Both TAMU-K and the Island University have added links to their websites filled with information on monkeypox and ways to minimize the risk.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some colleges and universities across the Lone Star State are taking precautions when it comes to the spread of the virus.

Students returning to school are hearing about both COVID and monkeypox protocols.

Here at home, Texas A&M University-Kingsville wants to make sure their students and staff know the signs and symptoms. As well as the resources available to them.

"We do think it will be here before long and we are prepping, making sure we can educate and provide necessary sanitation equipment for our students to use," said Shane Creel, Director of Risk Management at TAMU-K. "We are going to continue doing what we are doing."

Creel said what is most important is for families to know their student's safety is the top priority when sending them off.

Both TAMU-K and the Island University have added links to their websites filled with information on monkeypox and ways to minimize the risk.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.