South Texas Congressman Vicente Gonzalez says he supports impeachment of President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Today, Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) joined a privileged resolution to impeach President Donald J. Trump for high crimes and misdemeanors.

Congressman Gonzalez said he was trapped in the House chamber when the domestic terrorists breached the doors. He made it out unscathed.

He released the following statement:

Last night’s insurrection has made one thing clear: Donald Trump is not fit to lead the United States of America and must be removed from office immediately,” said Congressman Gonzalez. “A sitting President of the United States fomented a mob to attack the greatest democratic body in the world to prevent the peaceful transition of power. I refuse to stand by as this man continues to disgrace our country and endanger the lives of the American people. Regardless of time restraints we must fulfill the wish of the American people and give Trump what he’s earned, an impeachment. We must take constitutional action now to remove him from office and prevent him from causing any further and lasting damage to our great Republic.

On January 6th, 2021, President Trump encouraged individuals who traveled to Washington, District of Columbia to violently attack the United States Capitol while both chambers of Congress were in session, Gonzalez said. After those supporters had violently breached the Capitol, he put out a further statement repeating his false claims of election fraud and telling the members of the mob, “We love you, you’re very special”.

The resolution is being co-led by Reps. Ilhan Omar, David Cicilline, Ted Lieu, Al Green, Hank Johnson, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, Jamaal Bowman, Mondaire Jones, Veronica Escobar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Cori Bush.

“Donald Trump remains the single greatest threat to our democracy,” Rep. Omar said. “Every day that he remains in the office of the presidency—overseeing the United States military and nuclear arsenal—is a day the safety of the American people and the world are threatened. The very administration officials who have been complicit in his crimes cannot be relied upon. We must impeach and remove him from office immediately so that he cannot threaten our democracy and the world any longer or hold public office ever again. Congress should reconvene immediately to carry out this constitutional duty.”

The bill is also cosponsored by Payne, Jr., Huffman, Newman, Rush, Schakowsky, Wilson, Espaillat, Swalwell, Hayes, Velázquez, Clarke, and DeSaulnier.

