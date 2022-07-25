As water levels at Lake Corpus Christi drop, so does the number of visitors

Last year, the lake was over 90% full. Today, it's just under 50%, but that doesn't seem to be slowing down some of the lake's regulars.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the water level at Lake Corpus Christi continues to drop, park officials said attendance has dropped, too.

Assistant Park Superintendent Krista Gonzales told 3NEWS, "the lake levels dropping is affecting our visitation a little bit, but there's also the heat itself, the drought, and the gas prices."

Gonzales said that from June 2021 to June 2022 attendance dropped about 20%. The sharp decrease in water level since last year prompted the park to close one of the boat ramps. If the current trend continues, they may have to take further action.

"We are keeping an eye on that," Gonzales confirmed. "The maintenance rangers, they keep an eye on the water levels and at some point we're thinking if it continues to drop this way we will see the potential to close the other ramp."

According to waterdatafortexas.org, water levels have decreased from 92.7% one year ago to 47.8% today, but that doesn't seem to be slowing down some of the lake's regulars.

Mark Mata lives in Premont and comes to the lake often. "It looks like it's gone down probably about eight feet," Mata said. "It doesn't change the experience at all, it's still family fun. We have a blast out here. Water levels are great right now anyway."

Some of Mata's family recently moved to Texas and said this is their first time visiting the lake. "It's weird because we've been in California for like six years and the water's like freezing cold, and over here the water's so warm," Nicklas Mata shared.

Despite less boat traffic on the open water, park officials said there are still plenty of people coming to swim to beat the summer heat.

Alaszia Fuller was out there Saturday enjoying the day. "It's not too low to where we're not able to have fun in it," she explained. "It's high enough to have fun."

Those who prefer to spend their time boating in the lake will need to proceed with caution, though. With these lower levels, it's important to watch out for debris and stick to deeper water.

