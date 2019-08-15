CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — American Electric Power Texas told 3News that energy customers in South Texas are being encouraged to save power as much as possible until 7 p.m. Thursday in order to prevent electricity emergencies.

Texas residents in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas region are being told to conserve energy by setting their thermostats two or three degrees higher; use fans; set pool pumps to run early in the morning or overnight; and to turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Residents are also urged to avoid using large appliances like ovens and washing machines during peak demand hours.

