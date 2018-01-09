Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — The South Texas Gardener joined us in our studios Saturday morning on 3 News First Edition to talk about types of soils and which are best for your plants at home. Gabriel Vega explained the contrast between two different premium potting soils, the vast differences between them and how to apply them to the garden.

Turf & Surf is a professional quality potting soil, designed with your favorite plants in mind. Turf & Surf combines some of the best ingredients from the earth and sea.

Alfalfa meal, aged forest product, and Glomus intraradices (mycorrhizal fungi) are some of Turf & Surf’sland-based amendments that were chosen for their specific benefits. Kelp meal, fish meal, and oyster shell flour come from the sea and have all been added at precise ratios to give your valuable garden maximum nutrition.

Tropicoco Fast Draining is a premium potting mix made from coconut coir and plenty of perlite, supplemented with natural ingredients. The combination of coir and extra perlite give Tropicoco Fast Draining the advantage of fast drainage, so you can feed your plants more often. Plants’ roots can easily grow and thrive in this loose substrate, which is designed to keep roots aerated. Guanos, worm castings, and other ingredients have been added to complete this high quality growing medium.

