Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — Our South Texas Gardener Gabriel Vega joined us on 3 News First Edition with a look at two of his favorite nutrient dense plants to start the new year.

These two plants can take there turns in your garden as well as in your home. As these plants will be able to rotate habitats from outdoors to indoors during the hot and cool seasons.

A great plant to start to cultivate outdoors and one that is a relatively familiar staple among house holds is lettuce. However, Vega said not to look to your typical ice burg lettuce. Instead, use a more nutrient dense lettuce that is perfect for growing in the next months outdoors which is Red Sail Loose Leaf lettuce. It will grow to full maturity in 30 to 40 days. It should be on a clear patch of ground with completely finished compost of about a half inch.

Then water in. It is also a good idea to gently water the patch just before sprinkling the seed for planting. The plant has a shallow root system of 3 to 5 inches so if you don't have a small patch of ground that has at least 6 hrs of sunlight , you can always plant it in a small container and set it some place where you can provide it the 6 hrs of light it needs. This species of loose leaf lettuce is one of the few type of lettuce that will grow here with ease.

A second plant to consider is the Gynuara Procumbens or when doing a Google search perhaps it is better to remember to search for "Green Harmony Plant".

This plant is a super food packed with loads of vitamins and antioxidants. It has a number of claimed medicinal uses form regulating blood pressure to anti inflammation.

