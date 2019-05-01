Corpus Christi — You may notice leaves starting to get dull, turn yellow and whole plants seem to be on a slippery slope towards total plant failure. You may try to correct the watering issue but nothing seems to help. That’s because there’s a good chance that your plants are suffering from root rot. In many cases it is often best to just scrap the whole plant entirely and concentrate efforts on a new one, however if identified early enough there are things you can do to save your plant.

What is root rot?

Root rot typically have a couple of sources as culprits. One of those is a prolonged exposure to over watered conditions that can cause some of the roots to die back due to a lack of oxygen. As they die, they may start to decay/rot away. Rot on these roots can spread to healthier roots and kill them, even if soil conditions are correct. Another source can be from fungus in the soil. The fungus may lie dormant in soil indefinitely and can then flourish rapidly when the plant is over watered. The fungus may infect other root systems and cause them to die and rot away.

What does root rot look like?

If your plant is slowly wilting and leaves are turning yellow for seemingly unknown reasons, you may want to check the roots. Remove the plant from the soil and feel the roots with your hands. The roots affected by root rot will look black and will feel mushy. They may also have a stench to them. Compromised roots may literally fall off the plant when touched. Healthy roots may look black or pale but will feel firm.

How to treat root rot?

Identifying and treating root rot will give your plant the best chance for recovery.

You will want to remove the plant from the soil and wash away all soil around the roots. Be gentle And use low pressure water when rinsing. High pressure nozzles will cause further damage to roots.

Next we will need to remove all affected roots. For this you will need a sharp and sterilized cutting tool. If you find that over 1/3 of the root system has to be removed, you will need to prune back the above growth by the same percentage of which you have the roots. So if you had to remove 50% of your roots, You will need to remove 50% of leaves. This will help your plant to recover as the remaining roots will not have to support so much top growth.

Dispose all old potting soil, and clean containers with bleach and water. This is so we can eliminate any residing pathogens in the container.

At this time you may also Want to consider re-planting into a container that has better drainage.

When re-planting be sure to use premium potting soil. These potting soil's are specifically designed to maintain optimal health for potted plants. This includes adequate draining and aeration to your root zones as well as balanced water retention and pH management.

Water plants with hygrozyme to help ensure root rot does not happen. Root cleaning enzymes will introduce cleaning biology that actively feeds on the decaying organic material found on rotting roots and can be used to maintain healthy root systems

