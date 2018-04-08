Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — In this edition of South Texas Gardener, our gardening expert Gabriel Vega joined us on First Edition with a look at ways to protect your plants from the summer heat.

BotaniCO currently has a sale going on right now to help folks figure out ways to retain the moisture in the ground so your plants won't dry out in the summer sun.

There is one item that is a liquid nutrient that will help to fortify your plants and make them more drought resistant. BotaniCO is located at 5888 A. Everhart.

