Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — LED Grow lights can help get the job done when looking to grow your garden indoors. Gabriel Vega from BotaniCO joined us on 3 News First Edition to talk about the alternative light source.

How many of your lights will I need for my plants?

That depends on the size of your plant. We generally recommend using two individual LED-PlantBars per square foot of growing space for a typical full-sun plant. Plants requiring less light, like most orchids, grow well with only one LED-PlantBar per square foot of growing space. The LED-PlantBar provides three LED clusters in an easy to mount bar.

Will your LED grow lights make my plants look gray?

Sunlight and light from indoor room lights are a mix of many colors, including green light. Plants look green because they reflect this green light. To ensure your plants will look very natural when grown under LED-PlantBars, a small amount of green light has been added to the output spectrum generated by the LED-PlantBar to bring out the natural appearance of your plants. A plant grown under LED-PlantBars will look very similar to a plant viewed under sunlight or normal room lighting.

