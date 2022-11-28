State of Texas to scale back on COVID-19 case reporting, vaccination rate among elderly remains high in Nueces County

In Nueces County, the population with the highest vaccination rates are those who are ages 65 and over, with seniors who had at least one dose at 91-percent.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Health and Human Services announced it'll be scaling back on reporting COVID case counts and hospitalizations from a daily basis to just once a week.

That change starts this week.

The state will also no longer update their percentages of how many people have received their COVID-19 shots.

Despite the change in reporting numbers, the local health district said COVID-19 is still here in our area.

Over the weekend, the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District reported 87 new COVID-19 cases. Asst. Health Director for the district Dr. Dante Gonzalez said while COVID-19 cases are down -- the community should still take precautions.

"Still pretty high considering we have a vaccine. We still need to make sure people are getting vaccinated," he said.

In Nueces County, the population with the highest vaccination rates are those who are ages 65 and over, with seniors who had at least one dose at 91-percent.

"It really speaks volumes to the community and taking responsibility and making sure not only are you protected when you receive the vaccine, you don't just protect yourself you are also protecting your neighbor," he said.

Gonzalez also credits the city's Save Our Seniors Homebound Program for the strong vaccination numbers. Firefighters would make house calls for those who couldn't make it to local vaccination sites.

"For us to have that ability to go to their house and not only provide the vaccine, but help in the event that there's any adverse reaction to it was really critical in our ability to provide the vaccine to the public," he said.

Gonzalez said local health districts will be required to report COVID-19 case and vaccine numbers to the state. They will also continue to offer the vaccine and updated booster shot to the public at the health department as well as La Palmera mall, where you can also get your flu shot for free.

"It doesn't mean we are at an end, doesn't mean we are done with COVID," he said about the change in reporting.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.