South Texas hospital data breach puts 15,000 patients at risk

CHRISTUS Health said the breached data could include a patient's full name, Social Security number, date of birth, home address, billing and insurance information.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Notifications are going out to CHRISTUS Spohn patients whose personal information may have been compromised in a network breach back in May.

According to CHRISTUS Health, it was May 4 when IT security discovered that an unauthorized third-party had gained access to their network. They said operations were not impacted, but CHRISTUS Health said they are making sure to notify any patient whose data may have been accessed.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website, information about the breach was submitted on July 1. The website says more than 15,000 individuals may have been affected.

While they have no evidence to indicate data was used to commit identity theft or fraud, CHRISTUS Health said the kind of data that may have been impacted could include a patient's full name, Social Security number, date of birth, home address, billing information and insurance information.

CHRISTUS Health said they are still reviewing the incident, and that in meantime, those who may have been impacted will be provided with free one-year identity protection security.

If you are worried that your data could have been affected, CHRISTUS Health encourages you to contact them at 855-503-2683 between 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.