South Texas Human Rights Center calling for more transparency after recent migrant death

Eduardo Canales with the South Texas Human Rights Center says border patrol works with the center on their 'Missing Migrant Program.'

KENEDY COUNTY, Texas — The border patrol is reporting that a Honduran national has died after being run over by a border patrol agent in Kenedy County.

This happened in the early afternoon last Thursday. Border patrol agents were said to be at king ranch investigating a case of human smuggling. They were coming through heavy brush when they saw two groups of immigrants make a run for it.



A third group remained in the tall grass but came out a short time later and told authorities that two people had been run over.



One was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Harlingen. The other was pronounced dead at the scene. Eduardo Canales with the South Texas Human Rights Center is demanding more transparency from the border patrol.

"This is a consequence of the policing aspect of the policy that remains at the border you know border patrol has the job of detaining and apprehending people across the border and you know the policy does force people into the more remote areas, into the brush," said Canales.

3News has reached out to border patrol for a response, they have yet to do that. Canales says they do work with the border patrol to try to protect migrants who face all sorts of danger in the South Texas brush country.

Canales says they are working to put out more water stations to help prevent migrant deaths.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.