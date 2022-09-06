Preparation is underway for USA Boxing's South Texas Junior Olympic Tournament

The tournament will take place at the American Bank Center and features a unique three ring layout.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — USA Boxing's South Texas Junior Olympic Tournament is set to square off Friday night at the American Bank Center.

The tournament will last for three days and more than 400 young boxers will be slugging it out. Due to the large number of competitors, all three rings will have matches going on at the same time in an effort to get all of the boxers through the tournament.

Workers were busy constructing three boxing rings inside of the venue, Thursday afternoon, ahead of the event.

"We went from a two ring setup to a three ring setup, so this all had to happen to make sure we can run these boxing events all day," said Joe De La Paz.

If you are interested in attending, you can purchase tickets for this event through Ticketmaster or visit dukeitoutboxing.org.

