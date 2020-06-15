CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 40 year South Texas law officer was laid to rest in Corpus Christi this morning.

Paul Rivera began his career with the Corpus Christi Police Department in 1971. He also served as the lead investigator following the death of Selena back in 1995.

Rivera later went to work with the Nueces County Sheriff's Office as a Captain for more than 10 years and then served as Police Chief in Taft until his retirement in 2010. He was 79.

