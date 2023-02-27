South Texas leaders discuss needs, objectives for rural mental health

Kingsville Independent School District Superintendent Cissy Reynolds said that schools need more mental health professionals for students.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Leaders in the Coastal Bend are working to make sure mental health resources are more readily available to those living in more rural communities.

Monday, the Institute for Rural Mental Health Initiatives held a gathering with community leaders from all over South Texas.

They discussed needs and objectives to address the issue, such as availability, educational opportunities and needs for mental health professionals.

Kingsville Independent School District Superintendent Cissy Reynolds said that schools need more mental health professionals for students, and she hopes that Texas A&M Kingsville graduates will want to stay and help within the community.

"What I'm hoping is to participate in some sort of planning where the university is gonna grow, develop more graduates coming back to help the school districts, to become LSSP to become counselors, psychologists, things like that," she said.