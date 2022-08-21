x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind hosts 10th annual Rubber Duck Roundup

After what has been a three-year COVID-19 hiatus, the quack is back!

More Videos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 10th Rubber Duck Roundup celebration made it's return, Saturday, after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was hosted by the South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind at The Water's Edge Park.

The goals are to raise funds and awareness for the STLB's efforts to provide jobs and modified equipment for the Coastal Bend's blind and visually-impaired community.

People were given the chance to buy a rubber duck that was included in a raffle for an H-E-B gift card. The Corpus Christi Fire Department was also there, showing off one of their new trucks to the excited kids.

More Videos

RELATED: Organizers prepare for the 9th annual Rubber Duck Roundup at Cole Park

RELATED: South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind making 'Sneeze Guards' for CCISD

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out