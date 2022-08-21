South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind hosts 10th annual Rubber Duck Roundup

After what has been a three-year COVID-19 hiatus, the quack is back!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 10th Rubber Duck Roundup celebration made it's return, Saturday, after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The goals are to raise funds and awareness for the STLB's efforts to provide jobs and modified equipment for the Coastal Bend's blind and visually-impaired community.

People were given the chance to buy a rubber duck that was included in a raffle for an H-E-B gift card. The Corpus Christi Fire Department was also there, showing off one of their new trucks to the excited kids.

