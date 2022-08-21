South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind hosts 10th annual Rubber Duck Roundup

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 10th Rubber Duck Roundup celebration made it's return, Saturday, after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was hosted by the South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind at The Water's Edge Park.
The goals are to raise funds and awareness for the STLB's efforts to provide jobs and modified equipment for the Coastal Bend's blind and visually-impaired community.
People were given the chance to buy a rubber duck that was included in a raffle for an H-E-B gift card. The Corpus Christi Fire Department was also there, showing off one of their new trucks to the excited kids.
