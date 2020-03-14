CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind and Corpus Christi Distributors are teaming up for the community in need of toilet paper and other supplies in light of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

STLB said they are selling cases of toilet paper that they manufacture in their very own facility. A spokesperson there said after seeing posts on social media about local grocery stores running low, they decided to step up and do the right thing.

"People are scared and so we want to help at least ease some of that fear and frustration, and so we can, and make it available for purchase at our facilities," said Alana Manrow, director of public affairs and development for STLB.

Each buyer is limited to five cases per transaction. There are 80-96 rolls of toilet paper per case. Items will be sold on a first-come first-serve basis.

Purchases can be made with cash or credit card only. Initial sales will begin Monday, March 16, at 10 a.m. at Corpus Christi Distributors, located at 210 McBride Lane, next to the H-E-B Bakery. Starting Tuesday, March 17, hours of operation will be 8 a.m.-7 p.m. They can be purchased in the City Sales storefront.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: