CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Last December, officials found 52-year-old David Rodriguez attempting to smuggle 30 immigrants into the United States.

The Carizo Springs resident was stopped at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint, where agents discovered the 30 immigrants in a refrigerated truck. Investigators said the immigrants were hidden behind pallets of limes in the locked truck.

Prosecutors said on July 13, Rodriguez was convicted in Corpus Christi for conspiring to and transporting illegal immigrants. Rodriguez now faces up to ten years in federal prison for the crime. As of Saturday, Rodriguez is out on bond.

