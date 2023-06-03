'Just be careful': Corpus Christi traveler to Matamoros urges caution to those visiting the border

"I went recently to Matamoros to go see a doctor. I felt safe. Been there a couple times. I was nervous at first, but I mean, the people there are friendly."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. Department of State is warning Americans not to travel to the Northern Mexico border city of Matamoros because of a recent rise in violent criminal activity.

Kidnappings, shootings and other crime along the border have been taking place for years despite the increased risk.

People form South Texas continue to cross the border on a weekly basis for everything from cheaper medical care and shopping, to visiting family and friends.

3NEWS spoke with Corpus Christi traveler Cecelia Cruz who returned home from Matamoros last weekend.

Cruz and her husband plan to visit Matamoros in the next few weeks for another appointment.

She told 3NEWS that she does not see any risk.

"Just be careful. Keep to yourself. Don't go looking for trouble. You know you don't go looking for trouble, you'll be okay. That's what I tell everybody," she said.

The state department has listed Matamoros as a city that Americans should avoid.

On their travel warning page, the city is listed as a number four, which means it is highly encouraged not to be traveled to.

The U.S. Department of State also advises those who travel to Mexico to:

Avoid the area

Be aware of your surroundings

Seek shelter if needed

Call 911

Review your personal security plans

3NEWS reached out to local bus charter companies who informed us that they haven't crossed the border for years because of increased crime in Mexico.

However, they do take groups to border cities.

The owner of Rockport Bus Tours provided 3NEWS with a statement that reads:

At Rockport Tours, we are promoting group travel as a safer way to explore and enjoy new destinations. We have observed that group travel not only fosters a sense of camaraderie and fun but also provides enhanced safety and security for travelers.



We believe, traveling in groups helps to mitigate the risks associated with traveling alone. Group travelers can rely on each other for support, share the responsibilities of travel planning and logistics, and enjoy the benefits of group discounts and packages. Additionally, traveling in groups can deter criminals and other security threats, as there is safety in numbers.



As travel restrictions continue to ease and people start to plan their next adventure, we encourage travelers to consider group travel as a safer and more fun way to explore new destinations. With our expertise and commitment to safety, travelers can look forward to a memorable and worry-free travel experience.

Cruz said that despite recent events, she enjoyed her stay in Matamoros.

"When I went, we enjoyed ourselves at a restaurant, and it was just a different atmosphere," she said.

