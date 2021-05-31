South Texas Memorial Day Weekend: Everything you need to know

From traffic pattern changes on the Island to free rides if you overindulge, here's everything you need to know to have a safe holiday weekend in the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Note: The above video is from a previous story about beach safety.

Around 40,000 people are expected to visit the Coastal Bend this Memorial Day Weekend, according to early projections from Visit Corpus Christi.

The City of Corpus Christi is partnering with nearby cities including Portland, Port Aransas, Aransas Pass, and Rockport, along with area law enforcement and the Texas Department of Transportation, to prepare for a safe Memorial Day weekend.

Here is everything you need to know to have a safe holiday weekend in the Coastal Bend

Traffic Changes on the Island

The City has a traffic management plan for the expected increase in visitors who may come to Padre Island via Park Road 22.

The Corpus Christi Police Department will be monitoring traffic flow on Aquarius Street and other key intersections along Park Road 22, including Whitecap Boulevard, Commodores Drive, and State Highway 361 on the main route to Port Aransas.

Motorists should expect delays and are advised to leave early for their destinations.

Increased Officers for Beach Patrols and DWI Enforcement

CCPD will have patrol units on the beach during the day and extra DWI enforcement at night.

City Manager Peter Zanoni said that extra emergency vehicles will also be stationed on the island.

He said they've even made plans for emergency vehicles on the beach itself.

"On the beach, there will be a dedicated public safety road if you will, or lane, a public safety lane for either a fire, or police or ambulance vehicles," Zanoni said.

Beach Safety and Rip Current Warnings

Rip currents can be deadly. Beach safety is important.

Corpus Christi will have new lifeguard stands on Gulf beaches, and visitors should observe and follow the flag warning system to be aware of surf and rip conditions. The flags are located throughout the beach and at lifeguard stands.

"Definitely don't want to get next to the rocks," said Quinn Hendrick, a local surfer. "One, they're hard, they're sharp, they're nasty, there's all kinds of fishhooks and stuff on them, but then that current as well. You find yourself in it, it'll take you the whole length of the jetty in a matter of moments".

Even though we might not hear about it too often, surfers often have to jump into rescue mode when swimmers get caught by rip currents.

If you do get caught in a rip current remember, WAVE, YELL and SWIM PARALLEL. Also, if you need to rest, float.

"Float don't fight," said Fire Chief Dale Scott. "You're gonna wear yourself, so either swim parallel to the shore or tread water until you get out of the rip current."

City parks, swimming pools, and splash pads will be open with free admission.

No Excuse Weekend

Have a plan if you plan to drink this holiday weekend. This includes having a designated driver.

If you find yourself in a situation where you need a ride, call Apollo Towing for a FREE tow and ride home in Corpus Christi, Portland and Robstown.

The annual program is available 24 hours a day beginning 6 p.m. Friday, May 28, through 6 p.m. Monday, May 31.

Save this information: Those needing assistance are encouraged to “take the worry away” by calling (361) 853-0003 to arrange a pickup.

Prior to COVID-19, the NO EXCUSE program, now in its ninth year, had already assisted more than 600 drivers in the Texas Coastal Bend with free tows. Criteria for a free NO EXCUSE ride/tow includes:

Tows must be conducted IN Corpus Christi, Portland, or Robstown zip code areas

Corpus Christi, Portland, or Robstown zip code areas Towed vehicle MUST be operational (not wrecked/broken down)

be operational (not wrecked/broken down) Apollo Towing Service will transport vehicle and driver ONLY (limited space for passengers)

(limited space for passengers) Driver MUST have keys for vehicle being towed and not show signs of COVID-19 illness

have keys for vehicle being towed and not show signs of COVID-19 illness Operators WILL assist each NO EXCUSES customer in/out of tow truck

assist each NO EXCUSES customer in/out of tow truck Operators MAY NOT charge for NO EXCUSES tows

charge for NO EXCUSES tows Drivers should call (361) 853-0003 to arrange pickup (requests answered in the order received)

to arrange pickup (requests answered in the order received) No questions asked

City of Corpus Christi Holiday Schedule

Most City of Corpus Christi offices, including City Hall, Public Libraries, and Municipal Court, will be closed #MemorialDay, Monday, May 31, 2021.

👉 See City Schedule: https://t.co/zfvZaNDoui pic.twitter.com/kYFqFeZD5A — City of Corpus Christi (@cityofcc) May 27, 2021

Most City of Corpus Christi offices, including City Hall, Public Libraries, and Municipal Court, will be closed Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) will have seven ferries operating in Port Aransas during the holiday weekend. For the latest information, wait times follow their Twitter page here.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.