Showing appreciation for South Texas military moms on Mother's Day

The term "military mom" is not only for mothers who actively serve, but spouses, as well, who take on that extra responsibility to support their family.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mother's Day is a day to recognize just how much they mean to their families all year long, but for military moms, the responsibility extends to every corner of the globe.

"Moving around is difficult. I cherish the moments, every moment that I am with my family. I think that's what makes this day so significant, is being with my family, cherishing those moments, making memories," said military police officer Jalisa Rosemond.

The term "military mom" is not only for mothers who actively serve, but spouses as well who take on that extra responsibility to support their family.

"We really do all sorts of roles as mom and dad, because often your spouse is deployed or is working. So, it's a lot of responsibility and I feel like we're the glue that hold the family unit together," said Cheryl Jason.

Jason is married to NAS Corpus Christi Commanding Officer Cpt. Christopher Jason. They've been married for 20 years and stationed here for three. She said she's spent many mother's days without him, but was excited to be with him and their children on Sunday.

Friday was a special day for military moms on the base as H-E-B and USO South Texas brought flowers to honor them. For mothers like Jason and Rosemond, the recognition is much appreciated.

"That was just so nice that the community recognized and took the time to recognize moms, but also in particular military moms who work so hard to support their loved ones who are service members," said Jason.

For Rosemond, being a role model for her kids stretches back to her own mother, "Learning from my mom and seeing the things that my mom did for me, and doing that for my daughter and my son, it's very rewarding. I know I make my mom proud. To my mom, Danielle Rosemond, shoutout! Happy Mother's Day!"

Both Jason and Rosemond felt very fortunate to have been with their families this Sunday to celebrate.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.