South Texas muralist gives back to the community with special tribute project

Luis L. Garcia Sr. desired to reach and encourage his fellow Mexican Americans that led him to become the first bilingual teacher hired in Taft.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new mural is honoring the life and memory of an educator who dedicated his life to supporting Mexican American families in and around Taft, Texas.

Luis L. Garcia Sr. desired to reach and encourage his fellow Mexican Americans that led him to become the first bilingual teacher hired in Taft.

He was also the only male teacher at East Elementary for many years, and taught at Green Elementary until the end of his life.

The creator of the mural, Jeremy Flores said the project was at a home where Garcia once lived.

"The man that was raised here, his name is Luis L. García. He was the first bilingual teacher here on Taft," Flores said. "So um, when the family reached out to me saying that they wanted to bring the house back to life a little bit, I was all in for it."

Garcia was 60 years old at the time of his death. Flores' next project will be painting murals for the City of Uvalde.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.