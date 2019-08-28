CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Day after day, Rancher Harvey Buehring has prayed for rain to refresh his pasture.

To his dismay, no such rainfall has happened.

"That has, really, I think caused our pastures to decline more rapidly than they normally do," the cattle rancher said.

Buehring said Texas heat and dry spells are inevitable, but this summer has been different.

"I try not to graze my pastures too short and that gets difficult when you haven't had any rain in more than two months," he said.

Buehring and others have turned to alternative ways to feed their cattle like hay and supplemental feed. He said, those costs can add up.

"Even though grain prices are low, manufactured feed is still around $400 a ton and so you have to watch your nickels," Buehring said.

Luckily, the rancher has a plan in place for dry spells. Jason Ott with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Nueces County said, it's something every experienced farmer or rancher should have.

"They need to be looking at those critical times when forage production needs to be maximized and making observations as far as rainfall. Whenever we get into dry periods of time, it is important to adjust your stocking rates," Ott said.

Checking stocking rates is something that Buehring has already done. In the past couple of weeks, he had to relocate eight of his cow to different pastures. He said several other ranchers have had to either sell or move their herds to land where there is more brush.

"Then you start having to reduce your herd numbers, start marketing calves earlier, start culling some of your older animals," he said.

Then, if all else fails.

"Then trying your best to hold things together if it doesn't rain another month."

Ott said ranchers and farmers need to prepare their dry grass for future rains by assuring they will absorb the water instead of letting it run off.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: