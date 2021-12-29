South Texas Red Cross volunteer helps those impacted by Kentucky tornado outbreak

3News spoke with one volunteer from south Texas who is there on the ground in some of the hardest hit areas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Its been almost 3 weeks since the deadly tornado outbreak ripped through the state of Kentucky, and individuals there are still trying to get their lives back on track.

At least 77 people were killed and many more left homeless. There's been a large number of volunteers assisting with the recovery effort -- including the American Red Cross.

3News spoke with one volunteer from south Texas who is there on the ground in some of the hardest hit areas.

Artemis O'Conan said the biggest need right now is to find housing for those who have been displaced.

"You can see the damage on the side of the road still," O'Canon said. "It would be perfectly fine, perfectly fine, completely destroyed. I'm looking to get people out of the shelter and back into housing. A lot of them lost their housing trying to find resources."

O'Conan said she just arrived in Kentucky Tuesday and plans to be there for about two weeks. Anyone who is wanting to donate to the non-profit can go to their website at redcross.org.

