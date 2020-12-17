South Texas superintendents request 'Emergency On-Campus Attendance Plan'

The waiver would allow region one school districts to offer remote instruction for all families in addition to offering rapid COVID-19 testing for students.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — South Texas superintendents met this week urging state education leaders to implement an 'Emergency On-Campus Attendance Plan.'

The waiver would allow region one school districts including Jim Hogg and Brooks ISD's to offer remote instruction for all families in addition to offering rapid COVID-19 testing for students who choose to do on-campus instruction.

This framework would begin Monday, January 4, and continue for 20-school days. District leaders say this would help ensure the safety and protection of students and staff.

“Our public schools are the backbone of our community and that begins with. Our top priority,” said Ruben Cortez of the State Board of Education District 2.

If the request is approved, school districts in counties that see a hospitalization rate higher than 15-percent are encouraged to follow these guidelines to keep students and staff safe.

