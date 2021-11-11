South Texas veteran returns to alma matter, shares effort to fight for sexually assaulted military members

Lisa Carrington Firmin served in the Air Force for 30 years and is now answering that call to duty once again, but in a different way.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — A special ceremony was held at Texas A&M University Kingsville this Veterans day, honoring those who wore the uniform and those who continue to make sacrifices serving and protecting. One of those heroes is TAMUK alumni and South Texas native Lisa Carrington Firmin

“I served 30 years in the Air Force and I am Combat Veteran, I am also Latina, I went to school here,” said Firmin.

“I was the highest-ranking Latina upon my retirement.”

After serving in the air force, starting her own business and being a military liaison, she’s answering that call to duty once again, but in a different way.

“My current big project I’m working on is a book about military sexual trauma and it’s called stories from the front, pain, betrayal and resilience on the MST battlefield, MST for military sexual trauma,” said Firmin.

Before working on her book, she wrote an opinion piece over a year ago about her own experiences while in the military.

“I basically came out and said I had been assaulted in the military and I talked about the harassment I endured, and I said it’s time for change, this was after the murder of Vanessa Guillen,” said Firmin.

Vanessa Guillen is a name we know and a face we all recognize. Firmin says when that news came out, it brought back once repressed memories and she knew she needed to do something

“I’m a writer I write poetry and I write so I said I’m going to write a book and this book includes 14 stories of people from all branches every branch of service and every era starting in Vietnam,” said Firmin.

Fourteen stories, including her own and of those who are currently serving.

“If you notice on the cover right here this is anonymous because I have two active-duty people that are in the book that we cannot say their name for fear of retaliation,” said Firmin.

Sharing these stories is a big responsibility, but Firmin says she’s honored to share these stories.

“Some of it is horrific no one should have to deal with what they went through but it’s important that we tell the stories,” said Firmin.

Firmin says she’s continuing to do her part to make sure that change happens and that stories like hers, Vanessa's, and those in her book are not forgotten.

“So that people can read them and say wow you know we had no idea that was going on and maybe they’ll contact their congressmen, their senator and say you need to pass the law to make some of the changes so people are safe serving their country,” said Firmin.