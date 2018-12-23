CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Wrestlers from all over South Texas competed at Ray High School Saturday.

It was all part of the annual "Gulf Coast Duals" kick off.

Wrestlers from San Antonio, and even the valley competed for team trophies and medals.

Organizers said CCISD has been involved with wrestling for the past 15 to 18 years.

"It's just another facet of athletics that's teaching you how to be disciplined, have integrity, and working and playing against other people," CCISD senior athletic director Brenda Marshall said.

Marshall said the wrestlers will compete in state in February and other CCISD schools will be holding matches.

For more information about upcoming matches, click here.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII