U.S. Border Patrol agents in South Texas this week apprehended a total of 55 undocumented immigrants while disrupting eight different human smuggling attempts, some happening in the Coastal Bend.

20 immigrants were detained Monday near Roma, Texas, after agents received reports of a Ford F-350 loading undocumented immigrants. When agents responded the immigrants exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. An Air and Marine helicopter responded and helped agents detain the immigrants.

While responding to the bailout in Roma, Texas, agents spotted a Ford F-150 parked in the middle of a roadway. They checked and discovered another 17 undocumented immigrants hiding in the nearby brush line.

Later Monday afternoon, agents in McAllen, Texas, saw immigrants getting into a vehicle near La Joya, Texas. The vehicle was located near Military Road and Banworth Canal. Seven undocumented immigrants were detained after attempting to flee on foot.

The next day, agents in McAllen received reports of a Buick sedan containing undocumented immigrants. When they found it the immigrants absconded on foot back to Mexico. One was detained, along with the driver of the vehicle, a U.S. citizen.

Then in Kingsville, Texas, two U.S. citizens were apprehended trying to smuggle four undocumented immigrants through the Sarita checkpoint. K-9's alerted agents to the two vehicles and immigrants were found hidden in both of them.

In a separate incident Tuesday in Kingsville, two more U.S. citizens were arrested for trying to smuggle two immigrants in the air dam of the trailer they were driving.

Also on Tuesday, an agent in Falfurrias, Texas, stopped to help a motorist with a flat on Highway 281. They noticed somebody hiding under some blankets in the back seat and discovered a juvenile stuffed inside a duffel bag on the seat.

The driver, a U.S. citizen, was arrested.

All cases remain under investigation.

