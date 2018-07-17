CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Eight Coastal Bend counties are among those recently named by President Trump to be eligible for emergency farm loans due to losses or damages caused by drought.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the loans will be available to farmers whose business was affected by drought since June 12. Applications for emergency farm loans are being accepted by the Farm Service Agency in Alice, Texas.

Eligible Coastal Bend counties included in the emergency declaration are Aransas, Bee, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Live Oak, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio counties.

According to USDA Farm Loan Officer Christina Escobedo, farmers may be eligible for loans of up to 100-percent of their actual losses or the operating loan needed to continue the agricultural business, whichever is less. For farmers unable to obtain credit from private commercial lenders, the interest rate is 3.75-percent.

“As a general rule, a farmer must have suffered at least a 30-percent loss of production to be eligible for a FSA emergency loan," Escobedo said. Farmers participating in the Federal Crop Insurance program will have to consider proceeds from those programs in determining their loss.

“Applications for loans under this emergency designation will be accepted until March 3, 2019, but farmers should apply as soon as possible. Delays in applying could create backlogs in processing, with possible delays into the new farming season," Escobedo said.

FSA is a credit agency of the USDA that is authorized to provide disaster emergency loans to farmers who rely on farming for a substantial part of their living. Eligibility is extended to individual farmers who meet U.S. citizenship requirements and to farming partnerships, corporations, or cooperatives in which U.S. citizenship requirements are met by individuals holding a majority interest.

The FSA office in Alice is open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

