U.S. Border Patrol agents at the checkpoint in Freer, Texas, seized 28.7 pounds of liquid methamphetamine Monday after it was found hidden in the panels of a van.

Officials said the drugs are worth an estimated $1,090,600.

According to the U.S. Border Patrol, the van was referred for a secondary inspection as it passed through the checkpoint on Highway 59 in Freer. A search turned up the hidden drugs, which tested positive for liquid methamphetamine.

The case was referred to the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII