LIST: Southeast Texas school districts enact mask mandates in defiance of Texas governor

These mandates come after the Texas Supreme Court's Thursday night order that dismissed Abbott's request to ban mask mandates in Texas schools.

ORANGE, Texas — Some Southeast Texas school districts defied Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's mask order and implemented mask mandates in late August to ensure the safety of staff and students.

One of the districts has since loosened the restrictions concerning the mandate.

West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District announced that starting Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, mask wearing for staff and students would no longer be required, but it will be "highly encourage."

After West Orange-Cove Consolidated ISD announced their new mask policy, Port Arthur ISD released a statement saying that effective Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, mask wearing will be required on all of its campuses and facilities.

"Our students and our staff deserve the best chance the district can give for success. My action to require mandatory masking is a far cry from mandatory vaccines, but some may regard it as just as bad. I cannot stand by and not do anything," Dr. Mark Porterie, Port Arthur ISD superintendent, said in the release.

These mandates come after the Texas Supreme Court's Thursday night order that dismissed Abbott's and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's request to ban mask mandates in Texas schools due to a technicality.

Beaumont ISD became the third Southeast Texas school district to enact a mask mandate starting Aug. 24, 2021. The mask mandate passed with a vote of 4 – 2 on Aug. 23, 2021 at a school board meeting.

This mandate came after Beaumont ISD announced the temporary closure of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, Middle School due to a rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in staff and students.

Effective Monday, Sept. 20, 2021,masks wearing for all students and staff will no longer be required, but highly encouraged.

Below are Southeast Texas school districts that have enacted a mask mandate on campuses.

Mandatory Mask Mandate Begins Monday 8-23-2021 for all PAISD faculty, staff, visitors and students.

Mandatory mask mandate, effective Tuesday Aug. 24, 2021, passed with a 4 – 2 vote at school board meeting.

(Msgr. Kelly Cahtolic High School in Beaumont, St. Anne Catholic School in Beaumont, St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School in Beaumont, St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School in Port Arthur, and St. Mary Catholic School in Orange)

Mandatory mask mandate, effective Thursday, August 26, 2021. It applies to students, faculty, staff and visitors inside school buildings and when attending classes at parishes. Masks will also be required for indoor sports and indoor extracurricular activities. Masks will be optional for outdoor activities.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.