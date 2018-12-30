CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — With New Year's almost here, many usually have their New Year's resolutions ready.

One of those resolutions are usually about living healthier lifestyles.

That's why the Corpus Christi Southside Farmers' Market wants to help.

The market has been around for 25 years and is known for helping people choose healthier eating habits.

Not only does getting food at the market support your local growers, but farmers said it also helps eliminate your carbon footprint.

If you have no idea where to start on your healthy eating, they said not to worry.

That's why they're here to help.

"We're here to help people understand how to cook and eat things," Cora Chisholm with J.W. Chisholm Farm said. "I was talking to this one young woman this morning who never ate greens in her life and I was trying to convince her to put a sweet potato in and juice them. We try to help people learn to start developing a taste for the stuff that's good for them."

The Corpus Christi Southside Farmers' Market has plenty for people to enjoy.

They're open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon at 5800 Everhart Road in Corpus Christi.

Their next market day is January 19th.

