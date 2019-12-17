CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Coastal Bend baseball field is calling on the community's help Monday night after it was found vandalized.

When the owners of Southside Fields first tried opening their doors, they realized squatters had taken over. Soiled clothing, drug paraphernalia, and piles of trash -- 2 feet tall -- were scattered across concession stands and bathroom stalls.

A/C units, bleachers, and ice machines were all stolen, and parts of the electrical system stripped away.

The owners of Southside Fields are asking for skilled plumbers and electricians to help get the facility up to code so teams can start playing.

"We're hoping to have league nights out here for baseball and softball, hosting tournaments. Bringing stuff back to the community and just being another place where kids can enjoy coming to play just like we did when we were younger," Nicole Andrade said.

If you're looking for a volunteer opportunity this holiday season, Southside Fields is hosting several cleans up days.

Residents are invited to come and help with things like painting and power washing from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22 and then again from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28.

For more details on Southside Fields GoFundMe, click here.

