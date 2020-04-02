CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Updates are in the works for the city's master plan covering the south side of town and the London subdivision.

The public will get a chance to see the changes this week during a meeting with city planners.

"Work is already underway on the southside campus for Del Mar Campus, and there are plans in the works for the London area as well.

"We began this process about a year ago with the community at our first community meeting at the end of January. Getting some initial input, and here we are about a year later ready to go through the adoption process," city planner Keren Costanzo Sr. said.

While infrastructure upgrades for both residential and commercial growth are an essential part of both plans, there are some aspects brought to the city's attention from public input meetings.

"Both southside and London, one of the topics that emerged was the desire in the community to see the Oso Bay and creek be an important community amenity, so more recreation trails but also the health of the creek and bay are important. And that relates to our stormwater and drainage, which we know in the city is an important topic," Costanzo said.

Both plan presentations are available online. The future southside campus for Del Mar College is another key to the master plan.

"One of the renderings that we include in the southside document shows a potential future corridor over there on Yorktown and Roddfield where the new Del Mar campus is going to be located," Costanzo said.

A public hearing will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Council Chambers before the city planning commission.

