Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Some residents in the Corpus Christi Country club neighborhood reportedly teamed up Monday with a mail carrier to take a group of burglars down.

Neighbors tell KIII they believe the people arrested Monday evening are responsible for several burglaries in the area these past few weeks and attribute their capture to teamwork.

"I'm glad we caught them. Our neighborhood doesn't deserve this," an anonymous neighbor said.

Residents on the 1800 block of Pebble Beach Drive said five burglars were arrested Monday afternoon. It all started around 2:30 p.m. when one neighbor saw a suspicious car park by his house.

"All of a sudden three guys came out, a neighbor said. "They all proceeded to put on hoodies ."

When the man walked a few feet around the corner, the burglars were gone.

After notifying his neighbors, he saw one of the three come out of a house across the street. the suspected thief said he was asking the owners if they had seen his dog

"I say it takes three of you to ask a couple if they've seen a dog. and they start running for the car over here," an anonymous neighbor said.

According to neighbors, a mailman nearby quickly drove his truck over to block the suspect from getting inside the car.

"And the other two guys came running out with their arms loaded," anonymous neighbor said.

Another neighbor got into her car and chased after the other two thieves.

According to Sandi Hoot, her mailman was the real hero.

"He tackled someone and was holding them down until the cops got there," Hoot said,

Neighbors said there was another car involved and police were able to find two additional suspects along with a gun.

"It was a scary thing. My cars have been broken into four times in the past month," Hoot said.

The residents often rely on each other to keep their neighborhood safe, and on Monday it paid off.

"Eyeballs were really looking, and luckily we were able to get these guys off of the street," Hoot said.

