CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire Tuesday morning that was dangerously close to a home.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. at a home on Crestwater Drive. Firefighters said the vehicle was fully involved and the blaze caused minor damage to a second nearby vehicle and the home as well. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Firefighters are still investigating to see what caused the blaze.

