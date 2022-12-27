All Southwest flights at Corpus Christi airport canceled Tuesday

Three flights were scheduled to leave for Houston-Hobby and two were scheduled to arrive.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After canceling 70% of their flights on Monday, Southwest has canceled all flights leaving and coming into Corpus Christi International Airport on Tuesday, according to the airport's website.

Southwest in a statement Monday said it was "experiencing disruptions across our network" as a result of wintry weather across the country. But by early Monday afternoon, the airline said the weather was "considerable more favorable" and the company was working to "stabilize and improve our operation."

"We are re-accommodating as many Customers as possible, based on available space, whose itineraries have been disrupted," Southwest said in a statement. "Those whose flights have been canceled may request a full refund or receive a flight credit, which does not expire."

Southwest said the disruptions weren't a staffing issue.

"Any rumor or innuendo of a job action from Southwest Employees in unfounded and we commend the thousands of our People working around the clock to serve our Customers and each other," the airline's statement said.

Added Southwest, in part, within a separate, additional statement to our sister station WFAA:

Our heartfelt apologies for this are just beginning. We’re working with safety at the forefront to urgently address wide-scale disruption by rebalancing the airline and repositioning crews and our fleet ultimately to best serve all who plan to travel with us... Our employees and crews scheduled to work this holiday season are showing up in every single way. We are beyond grateful for that. Our shared goal is to take care of every single customer with the hospitality and heart for which we’re known. On the other side of this, we’ll work to make things right for those we’ve let down, including our employees. With no concern higher than ultimate safety, the people of Southwest share a goal to take care of each and every customer. We recognize falling short and sincerely apologize.