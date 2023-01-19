Spay, neuter grant targets seven county area with overflow of dogs, cats

Residents can call PAAC to see if they qualify for the free program.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Marley and her owner Shelly Scott took advantage of the free spay and neuter program at the People Assisting Animal Control (PAAC) vet clinic in town.

A $125,000 grant from the Coastal Bend Community Foundation is paying to allow some residents in the surrounding area to bring their pets in for the simple and quick procedure.

"The grant has made it possible for the people in the surrounding counties to have access to veterinarian care," Scott said.

Since October, the program has handled nearly 400 dogs and cats in problem areas in our surrounding Coastal Bend towns.

PAAC President Cheryl Martinez said the program is strategic and targets specific neighborhoods .

”These are areas of streets and neighborhoods that have a lot of problems with stray dogs or a lot of community cats. So, they come in and we’re not limiting them right now if you live in the area that we have chosen as a target area. Contact us and bring your pets in."

Kingsville Animal Control Director Emilio Garcia said he understands the positive impact the program brings. His department covers the entire county and handle up to 100 dogs or cats each month.

"With this program it is helping the community because it’s putting small dents in every phase of getting our animals sterilized," he said. "Which the idea is to get as many as possible dogs and cats sterilized to keep the animal population very low.”

Here is a list of the PAAC spay and neuter numbers as they pertain to different areas in the Coastal Bend.

Kingsville: 68

Taft: 59

Sinton: 44

Rockport: 43

Robstown: 34

Portland: 33