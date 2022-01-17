Inside the residence were about 60 dogs and 11 cats living in feces, urine and other debris.

HUNT COUNTY, Texas — SPCA of Texas crews recently found and rescued 87 animals, including three dead puppies, living in urine and feces and dealing with severe health conditions at a Hunt County residence.

After receiving an animal cruelty complaint from the Hunt County Sheriff's Office, the SPCA of Texas and sheriff's office deputies served a search and seizure warrant at the property in Hunt County before removing the 87 animals from the property.

The animals found at the property included 73 dogs, 11 cats and three dead puppies. They were transported to the SPCA of Texas’ Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center and the live animals were cared for by medical staff.

According to the SPCA, an agreement was reached between the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, Hunt County Attorney’s Office, the SPCA of Texas and the owner of 87 animals on Friday for the owner to give the dogs and cats to the SPCA of Texas.

Following this agreement, all animals will be evaluated for possible adoption on an individual basis.

The Dallas-based SPCA reported a dozen dogs were living outdoors without sufficient access to food, water or shelter. Some dogs were confined to pens, while others roamed freely on the property.

Inside the residence were about 60 dogs and 11 cats living in feces, urine and other debris. Crews found a mother dog and her puppies inside a cardboard box and other neonatal puppies were found in another box, the SPCA said.

An injured cat was found underneath a couch and a neonatal kitten was located in a box on a stove. The three dead puppies were found in an abandoned trailer on the property.

These animals were also suffering from eye issues, ear issues, hair loss and overgrown nails, and several appeared to be underweight, according to the SPCA.

Officials measured the ammonia level to be 134 parts per million inside of the home. Short-term exposure to any ammonia level over 20 ppm or long-term exposure to any level over 12 ppm can cause health problems in humans.

When responding to the initial animal cruelty on Jan. 7, investigators saw a dog attacked another dog in its enclosure and because of the injuries, the attacked dog was seized immediately.