Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Hundreds of students along with their coaches in the Corpus Christi Independent School District received a special message from a motivational speaker Tuesday about the importance of character development.

Stephen Mackey joined students at Veterans Memorial High School with his message to empower and inspire student-athletes getting ready to head back to school. His biggest message: "We all have a purpose."

