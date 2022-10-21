Special ceremony held for lives of migrants lost in Brooks County

Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez told 3NEWS that in Brooks County this year there have been 80 migrant remains discovered.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A number of area immigration rights advocates are remembering the migrants who died in Brooks County over the past year.

The ceremony took place outside of the Brooks County Courthouse across the street from the South Texas Human Rights Center.

Representatives from Texas State University were present at the ceremony as well as those from the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley.

Crosses were set out in remembrance of the migrants who were found dead in the desert county.

"It's an opportunity for us to recognize the people who have died. They were after the American dream and unfortunately Brooks County happens to be the number one place where people die," said Eddie Canales, Executive Director of the Human Rights Center.

Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez told 3NEWS that in Brooks County this year there have been 80 migrant remains discovered. Since 2009, he said his department has recovered 912 remains.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.