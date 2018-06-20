A panel of district judges addressed an epidemic in American and Nueces County Wednesday with the creation of a special court to speed up domestic violence cases involving intimate partners.

One court will now handle all domestic violence cases where intimate partners like married couples are involved.

At Wednesday district judges meeting judge, Inna Klein of the 214th District Court suggested the specialty court so that victims of such crimes didn't remain in jeopardy while their cases were being processed.

The new court will begin handling domestic violence cases from all courts that involve intimate partners. The specialty courts have proven themselves in other parts of the country.

"We have people dying at the hands of the people that love them and what we are doing as a legal system as the judicial system is not working. And the victims aren't feeling safe especially in the hours, days, weeks following trying to leave their partners. And we needed to do something to give them more safety," Klein said.

According to Klein where she grew up in Russia, domestic violence was not considered a crime so she knows how potentially dangerous these crimes can be.

All district judges have approved Klein's proposal, and she will start hearing all current intimate partner domestic violence crimes next month.

