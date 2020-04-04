ROCKPORT, Texas — The City of Rockport’s Parks Department and Aransas County Independent School District have joined forces to help make Easter special for area children.

On Thursday, April 9th, the Easter bunny, and helpers from the City of Rockport will be giving away packaged treat bags during the lunch pick-up at Rockport-Fulton High School.

“We had purchased these treats for use at a special Easter event that was going to be held at Memorial Park on April 4th,” stated Parks Director Rick Martinez.

“Although the event had to be canceled, we wanted to find a way to still provide these treats for the kids without putting anybody at risk," added Martinez.

The School District, which was already providing a meals program for children, was very amenable to the project says Mr. Martinez.

“We’re so pleased that we found a way to alleviate some of the disappointment that may have arisen as a result of the social distancing and Stay-at-Home orders,” added Martinez.

