NUECES COUNTY, Texas — When word got out that a high ranking employee at the Nueces County Courthouse tested positive for the coronavirus, other people who spend a lot of time in that building were worried and concerned for their safety.

A news release was sent out to department heads warning of the situation, but not everyone got the message. Among those in the dark were some elected officials and district judges.

"I was not notified and I don't think any of the other judges were notified," Nanette Hasette with the 28th District Court said.

The concerns were enough to call a special mid-day judge's meeting for answers as to why everyone wasn't notified of the courthouse infection.

"What happens when we have a lack of information like this is people start rumors and gossiping and it spreads through the floors faster than fire," Carlos Valdez with the 148th District Court said.

Around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, word of a county employee, who 3News has learned is an elected official, tested positive for COVID-19. An alert was sent through an email notifying employees, department heads and the media.

"Yesterday evening we called an emergency operation command meeting," Nueces County Judge Barbra Canales said. "We had all our sections chiefs there and the purpose of that meeting was to assure that there would be communication with all departments."

The email left out not only district and county court at law judges, but some other elected officials like the county and district clerks as well.

"I think it was an oversight on the part of the communicator to use the word "department heads" because that made you believe that you did not get that information," Canales said.

Canales said that if judges had been in contact with the "infected person" they would have been contacted. She said steps are being taken to get every county employee and their immediate families tested for COVID-19 out of an abundance of caution.

District Court Judges seemed satisfied with the county judge's explanations and what protocols will be followed for any future issues.

"I don't know about everybody else but I feel a whole lot better right now," Valdez said. "I'm going to convey the information that you've just given to my employees and anybody else who'll listen. It's alright, things are under control."

The judge added industrial clean up crews will be back at the courthouse tonight to repeat the disinfecting.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: