CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A special meeting is underway tonight aimed at solving crime, vandalism and trash issues that some say plague the uptown area of Corpus Christi, near City Hall and the Nueces County Courthouse.

That meeting is being organized by a non-profit group called the "Uptown Neighborhood Initiative." On the agenda tonight is the hiring of a private security force to police the uptown area.

If approved, the security force would police that area overnight from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. every day, in an effort to protect residents, business owners and employees.

Property owner Darlene Gregory said the issue has to do with what she said has been a growing number of homeless people in the area.

"Uptown is plagued by vandalism, and by vandalism I mean defecation or urination on buildings on sidewalks, or simply destruction of those properties," Gregory said.

UNI is a local grassroots, non-profit organization founded back in 2010. Its members are business owners, residents and employees in uptown Corpus Christi. The group has also taken part in several cleanup events.

Since it was formed, the group has removed more than 20 tons of trash off of the streets, mowed 2.2 square miles of overgrown lots and helped demolish six buildings at no cost to the city or the owners.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: