Special needs camp debuts in Corpus Christi this summer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A camp for special needs kids is making its debut in Corpus Christi this summer.

Special needs children and adults will be able to learn valuable life skills, while having fun.

"This summer we are having our first ever "I can bike Corpus Christi camp to teach individuals with disabilities how to ride two wheel bicycles," according to Margeux Rendall, organizer for I Can Bike Corpus Christi.

The five day camp will be held in July and will be staffed with two professional instructors from the non profit, 'I Can Shine' organization.

Rendall has a son with special needs who attended a similar camp in the Dallas area before they moved to the Coastal Bend.

"I saw how powerful it was for individuals with disabilities to gain the confidence needed to ride a two wheel bicycle," Rendall said.

Rendall's 8-year-old son Gavin said that riding his bike is one of the simpler things in life that he enjoys doing.

Laura Cable hopes her 9 year old daughter Liesl can take part in the camp.

"We tried to bike ride and we tried the same with Liesl but, I think she could use a whole other level of expertise."

This will be the first of it's kind summer camp in Corpus Christi. And because it is tied to a national organization with professional teachers, they still need help.

"We need about ten thousand dollars to put on the camp," Rendall said.

Additionally, he said the money covers not only paying and housing the instructors, but renting specialized equipment.

Besides more sponsors, Rendall said that having volunteers is what will make the largest impact.

"We need people to come for one 75 minute session across five days and spot our riders and get a great exercise."

If you would like to participate, register, or become a sponsor for the camp, click here.

