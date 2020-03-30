CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Special Olympics Texas has introduced their athletes and members of the community to new opportunities for connecting with one another throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I just wanted to fill you in on what Special Olympics Texas is doing to keep our athletes and communities in which they reside connected in this time of social distancing protocol," said Serita Porter, Area Director of Special Olympics Texas.

"With that said, within a week's time, S.O. Connected, a virtual engagement platform has been constructed and was launched this morning via social media pathways and email for our athletes and followers," added Porter.

This platform allows for virtual socialization, physical activity, nutrition guidance and acknowledgment, and other extracurricular activities to be shared via video, according to Serita.

The "Opening Ceremonies" is a video from Day 1 from S.O. Connected, and you can also find the instructional video to set up the Flipagram App in which the S.O. Connected platform operates.

The Special Olympics South Texas organizers say the community is encouraged to share the S.O. Connected platform, Flipgrid as a means to have fun and stay engaged with friends and family, while practicing social distancing.

For more information on the Special Olympics Texas, visit their website or Facebook page.

Day 1 Sample:

Here are all the scheduled challenges that were released on Day 1, for example:

10:00 AM - S.O. Connected Fitness Challenge Flipcode: fitness2020

12:00 PM - S.O. Connected Extracurricular Challenge & S.O. Connected Nutrition Challenge Flipcode (Extracurricular): extra2020

2:00 PM - S.O. Connected Nutrition Challenge Flip Code: nutrition2020



4:00 PM - S.O. Connected Fitness Challenge Flip Code: fitness2020



6:00 PM - S.O Connected Extracurricular Challenge Flipcode: extra2020